April 27, 2021
TRANSNATIONALISM IS A HOAX:
European Parliament turns page on latest Brexit chapter (ALEX PIGMAN, 4/27/21, AFP)
The European Parliament votes Tuesday to ratify the EU's post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, but not without issuing bitter final warnings that trouble lies ahead in cross-Channel ties.The 705-member chamber is expected to overwhelmingly back the bare bones trade deal that was sealed on Christmas Eve after nine months of bad-tempered negotiation.This will officially seal Britain's new relationship with the 27-member union five years after British voters shocked the world by voting to end its 47-year membership.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 27, 2021 8:03 AM