TRANSNATIONALISM IS A HOAX:

The European Parliament votes Tuesday to ratify the EU's post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, but not without issuing bitter final warnings that trouble lies ahead in cross-Channel ties.





The 705-member chamber is expected to overwhelmingly back the bare bones trade deal that was sealed on Christmas Eve after nine months of bad-tempered negotiation.





This will officially seal Britain's new relationship with the 27-member union five years after British voters shocked the world by voting to end its 47-year membership.