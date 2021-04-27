April 27, 2021

TRANSNATIONALISM IS A HOAX:

European Parliament turns page on latest Brexit chapter (ALEX PIGMAN, 4/27/21, AFP)

The European Parliament votes Tuesday to ratify the EU's post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, but not without issuing bitter final warnings that trouble lies ahead in cross-Channel ties.

The 705-member chamber is expected to overwhelmingly back the bare bones trade deal that was sealed on Christmas Eve after nine months of bad-tempered negotiation.

This will officially seal Britain's new relationship with the 27-member union five years after British voters shocked the world by voting to end its 47-year membership.

