THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT:

When a police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd in Minneapolis, other officers at the scene didn't intervene, even while Floyd said he couldn't breathe and stopped moving.





That lack of action is leading a growing number of states to compel police to stop misconduct by a fellow officer.





Since Floyd's death, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey have passed laws requiring police to intervene when they see a fellow officer engaged in misconduct, said Katie Ryan of Campaign Zero, a group that encourages reforms to reduce police violence.





Previously, many laws were aimed at compelling police to only report misconduct. But activists say Floyd's death makes clear that is not enough.





"The one essential component is that, in real time, a fellow officer has to intervene when witnessing another officer of any rank using excessive force," Ryan said.