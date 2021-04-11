April 11, 2021
THERE'S NO COHORT MORE OBEDIENT THAN THE SNOWFLAKE RIGHT:
Tucker Carlson sparks controversy with his latest defense of the racist 'white replacement theory' (Meaghan Ellis, 4/11/21, AlterNet)
"The Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World," Carlson said on Fox News Primetime. "If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there. So every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter."
Given the number of Trump voters willing to accept the absurd notion that the election was stolen, the automaton problem appears to be a function of old white men, not of people we don't allow to vote.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 11, 2021 12:00 AM