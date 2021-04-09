THERE'S A REASON TRUMPISTS HATE ANTIFA (profanity alert):

Just days before a series of White Lives Matter rallies were to take place in cities across the U.S., the movement has fallen into shambles after antifascists posed as event organizers and lured unsuspecting racists to join several fake Telegram channels.





On Thursday, the administrators of the "White Lives Matter" channels for Seattle and New Jersey suddenly changed their avatar to an antifa flag and revealed themselves to be a "honeypot," created to draw in extremists and glean information about them. The "NYC White Lives Matter" channel followed suit.





This marks yet another major setback for the White Lives Matter movement, which began organizing "The March for White Lives" on the encrypted messaging platform last month. Since announcing the IRL rallies, the movement has been plagued with paranoia, intrigue, and infighting--as well as a general lack of interest from prospective attendees. What's more, VICE News has obtained leaked chats from a private White Lives Matter admin channel, suggesting that antifa infiltration at the highest levels was even worse than organizers thought.



