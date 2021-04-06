THERE'S A REASON THEY FUNDED THE nATIONALIST CANDIDATE IN OUR ELECTIONS:

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Russian state-run media outlets are worried about the impact of Joe Biden's presidency on Russian power -- and are even speculating that war may break out.





"Instead of laughing about Trump's embarrassing subservience to Putin, experts and pundits on state TV are grim-faced as they anticipate harsh measures against the Kremlin by the Biden administration," reported Julia Davis. "Even Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik, whose bombastic anti-American rhetoric fills the air on multiple state media programs, admitted that Russia is not immune against U.S. sanctions. Appearing on the talk show Our Truth that aired on television channel NTV, controlled by state-owned Gazprom Media, Simonyan conceded: 'There could be sanctions that would cause us to end up living like we're in Iran... We have vulnerabilities, as you know.'"