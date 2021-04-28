April 28, 2021
THERE IS NO BEAR IN THE WOODS:
Brazil Says Russian Covid Vaccine Carried Live Cold Virus (AFP, 4/28/21)
Tainted batches of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine sent to Brazil carried a live version of a common cold-causing virus, the South American country's health regulator reported in a presentation explaining its decision to ban the drug's import.Top virologist Angela Rasmussen told AFP the finding "raises questions about the integrity of the manufacturing processes" and could be a safety issue for people with weaker immune systems, if the problem was found to be widespread.
Just because they dropped the communism didn't make them any less a clown show.
