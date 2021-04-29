THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





Artemenko had a close-up view of Giuliani's work with Ukrainian officials and operatives -- activity which appears to be a key focus of the FBI investigation into the former mayor. His comments about helping the FBI come as the Bureau has seized materials from Giuliani himself and from another lawyer, Victoria Toensing, who also worked on the Ukraine project.





FBI agents sought permission to search Giuliani's apartment last summer, but officials at DOJ headquarters didn't green-light the move because of rules limiting some steps in the lead-up to elections. On Wednesday, FBI agents raided Giuliani's apartment and, separately, took Toensing's phone.





Artemenko first drew major attention in the U.S. when The New York Times reported he gave Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen a draft of a peace plan between Ukraine and Russia. The plan reportedly would have leased Ukraine's Crimean peninsula to Russia for up to 100 years. Ukraine's top prosecutor said the plan appeared to be treasonous, and in 2017, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko stripped Artemenko of his citizenship, as RFE/RL reported.





In the years since then, Artemenko stayed connected to Trump World and went into business with Erik Prince. He also registered as a lobbyist for Andrii Derkach, a Ukrainian politician who the U.S. government later sanctioned for election interference. When Artemenko dropped Derkach as a client, he told POLITICO he was "fully cooperating with U.S. law enforcement," but didn't specify on what matters.





Artemenko also featured prominently in a documentary series that Giuliani put together with the pro-Trump TV channel One America News. The network billed Giuliani's documentary as a way to debunk the "impeachment narrative" about Trump and Ukraine. On one episode, Artemenko accused American diplomats in Ukraine of corruption.





"They serve to the Democrats," he said. "They serve to the Mr. Soros."





The FBI's investigation of Giuliani appears to focus on his Ukraine-related work. As personal lawyer to then-President Donald Trump, Giuliani worked to try to find incriminating material about then-candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.