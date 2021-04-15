April 15, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
U.S. says Manafort associate passed sensitive polling data to Russian intelligence (Zachary Basu, 4/15/21, Axios)
The investigation found that on numerous occasions, Manafort sought to pass sensitive internal polling data and campaign strategy to Kilimnik. The committee was unable to determine why or what Kilimnik did with that information, in part due to the pair's use of encrypted messaging apps.The committee did obtain "some information" suggesting Kilimnik "may have been connected" to Russia's hacking and leaking of Democratic emails. The section detailing these findings is largely redacted, however.The intrigue: The U.S. government stated for the first time Thursday that Kilimnik provided Russian intelligence "with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" during the 2016 election -- filling a key link that had been left unanswered by both special counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee.The Treasury Department also noted that Kilimnik, who is wanted by the FBI on charges of obstruction of justice, sought to promote the false narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.
