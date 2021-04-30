THE POINT IS TO CRUSH THE AUTHENTIC SELF...:

Despite its ubiquity, there's nothing necessary about authenticity. First of all, it's a luxury: only those comfortable enough to take the necessities of life for granted can turn their attention to authenticity. Secondly, authenticity has a history. Other cultures and times haven't given the self nearly so much weight, nor have they frowned so much upon conformity. Self-actualisation is often subordinated, if not completely subsumed, by service to the family, to tradition, or to God. Thinking about the history and contingency of authenticity - as with any concept - can help us understand how best to approach it.





Authenticity seems, at least initially, to have had a religious component. Indeed, Western authenticity can't be understood without reference to that peculiar Christian God who decided to become a man. One way to understand authenticity is as the inheritance we're left with after God passes away. In personalising God, Christianity foregrounded the inward struggle of the believer. In the form of Jesus Christ, whom Wilde called 'the first individualist in history', God wasn't just a lord to serve, but 'one of us', a human being with a personal narrative that holds lessons for his humble servants. Jesus' struggle with temptation, his rejection of hypocritical dogma, and his willing self-sacrifice parallels every Christian's own struggle: 'What would Jesus do?'