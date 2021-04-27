THE NATIONALIST SPASM IS OVER:

The United States' allies seem quite pleased to have President Biden in the White House, or perhaps they're just relieved his predecessor is gone. Either way, the U.S.'s popularity has improved significantly in several countries since Biden's inauguration, a Morning Consult survey released Tuesday found.





The most dramatic swing took place in Germany. Back on Jan. 20, only 24 percent of Germans viewed the U.S. favorably. Two months later, that number is up to 46 percent. Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom all saw double digit jumps, as well, while Mexico registered an 8 percent increase. In fact, among the 14 nations surveyed, only China reported a notable downward trend...