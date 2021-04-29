THE GREAT UNIFIER:

According to the CNN poll, 53 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden has done in his first 100 days in office. That approval rating tracks with Biden's approval rating average from FiveThirtyEight, which has hovered around 53 percent since he was sworn in on January 20 -- a level he has maintained despite GOP criticism.





Other polls show that despite Republicans' attacks on his policies, both the coronavirus relief package and the infrastructure bill are even more popular than Biden is.





A CBS News/YouGov poll taken between April 21 to April 24 found 58 percent of adults in the United States approve of Biden's infrastructure plan, even though Republicans have been attacking it by saying it is not about infrastructure.





And that same poll found that 66 percent of adults believe the coronavirus relief package -- which extended unemployment payments, authorized another round of direct checks, and made a child tax credit more generous to help alleviate childhood poverty -- has been "helpful to the economy."