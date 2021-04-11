April 11, 2021
THE GND IS TOO CONSERVATIVE:
Australia's main grid hits record renewables high of 56 per cent on Sunday (Giles Parkinson, 11 April 2021, Renew Economy)
Australia's main grid reached a record level of renewables in its electricity supply, and a record level of wind and solar penetration on Sunday.The peak renewables share appears to have reached 55.9 per cent at 11.05am on Sunday morning, with wind and solar alone providing 53.4 per cent, according to the OpenNem data page. However, other sources, such as NEMLog, claimed a higher percentage was reached, 56.1 per cent, at 1.15pm.
