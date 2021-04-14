April 14, 2021
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Solar could deliver 76 per cent of global energy needs, new study says (Joshua S Hill, 15 April 2021, renew Economy)
Solar PV will emerge as the major energy supplier by the middle of the century, generating as much as 76% of global electricity demand which will include the transport and heat sectors, according to a new study.Researchers at LUT University in Finland have been working on a global energy system transition model which has modelled out 100% renewable electricity futures for large swathes of the planet.
