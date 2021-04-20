April 20, 2021
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
UK's stunning new climate target adds major pressure on Australia (Ketan Joshi, 21 April 2021, Renew Economy)
The number comes from a major report released last year by the country's "Climate Change Committee (CCC)", an independent government advisory body tasked with guiding the government's trajectory to net zero by 2050. The target is enshrined in legislation, and has been upgraded to include emissions from international aviation and shipping, a significant proportion of the country's emissions.
