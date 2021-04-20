THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:





Renewable energy's rapid growth is accelerating a national shift to a carbon-free electric power system.





So far 17 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have adopted laws or executive orders setting goals for reaching 100% clean electricity by 2050 or sooner. And 46 U.S. utilities have pledged to go carbon-free. Now the Biden administration and some members of Congress are proposing to decarbonize the power sector by 2035.





While this much change in 15 years seems ambitious, our new report, "Halfway to Zero," looks back at the past 15 and finds that power sector emissions are half of what they were projected to be.