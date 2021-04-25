April 25, 2021
THE FACT THAT AMERICANS OPPOSE WHITE NATIONALISM...:
New Poll: 'Sizable Majorities' Favor Voting Rights And Oppose GOP Suppression (Emily Singer, Apr. 24th, 2021, National Memo)
The Pew Research Center survey found that "sizable majorities favor several policies aimed at making it easier for citizens to register and vote," with 61 percent of voters supporting automatically registering eligible citizens to vote, 63 percet saying anyone should be able to vote absentee without an excuse, 70 percent supporting giving people their voting rights back after serving their felony sentences, and 78 percent supporting two weeks of in-person early voting.All of those provisions are within the "For the People Act," which House Democrats passed in March, and Senate Democrats are now rallying behind.
...is the reason the Right opposes voting rights.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 25, 2021 12:00 AM