April 11, 2021
THE DRAGON HAS NO TEETH:
China admits its vaccines aren't very good (ASSOCIATED PRESS, 04/11/2021 )
In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country's top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to get a boost.Chinese vaccines "don't have very high protection rates," said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu.
They can assemble stuff we design more cheaply than we're willing to. Other than that, they're useless.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 11, 2021 12:00 AM