THE cULTURE wARS ARE A ROUT:





As Easter heralds the return of spring, we see signs of hope all around us. More than 100 million vaccine shots have been administered in fewer than 9 weeks, with more Americans joining the ranks of the vaccinated every day. Families are getting the financial relief they need to take a breath. Businesses are beginning to recover. And more and more of our children's schools are opening up safely once again.





The crisis is not over -- we cannot let our guard down, and we still have work to do -- but there is hope in the darkness.





For Christians, there is no greater symbol of hope and possibility than Easter -- and in this season, it is our responsibility to reflect the light we see by working to ensure a better year ahead. We have a duty to care for all those who are hurting: to provide food to the millions of Americans who are hungry; to keep a roof over the heads of families pushed to the brink; to treat those on the front lines of this crisis with dignity, and to deliver them greater relief and peace of mind.





And we each have a duty -- both spiritual and patriotic -- to get vaccinated when it is our turn, and to encourage our friends and loved ones to do the same so that we can beat this virus and hasten the day when we can celebrate holidays together once again.



