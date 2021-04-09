April 9, 2021
THE BLUE BRAND (profanity alert):
Cops Caught on Video Holding a Black Army Lieutenant at Gunpoint, then Pepper-Spraying Him (Emma Ockerman, April 9, 2021, vice News)
Caron Nazario was driving his newly-purchased Chevy Tahoe home when two police officers pulled him over in Windsor, Virginia, whipped out their guns, and started barking orders.With their weapons raised, the officers demanded that Nazario, a Black and Latino man, get out of the SUV. Nazario, who looked in the mirror and saw he was being held at gunpoint, placed his cellphone on his dashboard to film the December 5 encounter. He repeatedly asked to know what was going on. At one point, he even admitted to being afraid to leave the vehicle."Yeah, you should be," one of the officers responded.Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, was coming home from work and in full uniform at the time.
Doing the job the way the Trumpists want it done.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 9, 2021 1:14 PM