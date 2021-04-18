THE bLUE BRAND:

Mark Vancleave, a video journalist for the Minneapolis Star Tribune, posted a shocking Twitter detailing the aftermath of being shot by police with less-than-lethal munitions while covering the protests in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.





"On Monday night I was shot in the hand by a rubber bullet fired by police in Brooklyn Center while covering a protest. The impact broke my ring finger in two places requiring surgery. I won't be able to pick up my camera again for at least six weeks," Vancleave said.





He posted a gruesome photo of his shattered hand along with x-ray photos.