April 18, 2021
THE bLUE BRAND:
Reporter can't lift his camera after being shot with rubber bullet covering Brooklyn Center protests (Bob Brigham, April 17, 2021, Raw Story)
Mark Vancleave, a video journalist for the Minneapolis Star Tribune, posted a shocking Twitter detailing the aftermath of being shot by police with less-than-lethal munitions while covering the protests in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota."On Monday night I was shot in the hand by a rubber bullet fired by police in Brooklyn Center while covering a protest. The impact broke my ring finger in two places requiring surgery. I won't be able to pick up my camera again for at least six weeks," Vancleave said.He posted a gruesome photo of his shattered hand along with x-ray photos.
When you militarize the cops you make the rest of us the enemy.
Police in Minnesota round up journalists covering protest, force them on the ground and take pictures of their faces (Adrianna Rodriguez, 4/17/21, USA TODAY)
Journalists covering a protest in a Minneapolis suburb Friday night were forced on their stomachs by law enforcement, rounded up and were only released after having their face and press credentials photographed.The incident occurred hours after a judge issued a temporary order barring the Minnesota State Patrol from using physical force or chemical agents against journalists, according to court documents. It also barred police from seizing photographic, audio or video recording equipment, or press passes.
