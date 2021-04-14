April 14, 2021
THE BLUE BRAND:
Brooklyn Center police throw flashbangs at kneeling protest crowd an hour before curfew (Sarah K. Burris, April 13, 2021, Raw Story)
The Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police, sheriffs and national guard appear to be pushing back against protesters in the streets angry over another death at the hands of police. The protests have been largely peaceful, other than throwing water bottles at cops. Large fencing being set up and law enforcement, clad in full riot gear, with a police tank at the ready.
They are militarized because they perceive us as the enemy.
