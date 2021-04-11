THE BLUE BRAND:

"A former head of Boston's largest police union, already charged with sexually assaulting a young girl, was arraigned Tuesday on 16 additional sex offenses related to four new alleged victims, according to prosecutors and court filings," the Boston Globe reported on August 25th. "Patrick M. Rose, 66, was arraigned Tuesday in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on 11 counts of rape of a child and five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement."





On Saturday, the newspaper updated their reporting on Rose with a bombshell new report.





