April 11, 2021
THE BLUE BRAND:
Boston Police kept secret that cop union chief was alleged child rapist: report (Bob Brigham, April 10, 2021, Raw Story)
"A former head of Boston's largest police union, already charged with sexually assaulting a young girl, was arraigned Tuesday on 16 additional sex offenses related to four new alleged victims, according to prosecutors and court filings," the Boston Globe reported on August 25th. "Patrick M. Rose, 66, was arraigned Tuesday in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on 11 counts of rape of a child and five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement."On Saturday, the newspaper updated their reporting on Rose with a bombshell new report.Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more."A father and his teenage daughter walked into the Hyde Park police station last August and reported a heinous crime. The girl said she had been repeatedly molested from age 7 through 12 by former Boston police union president Patrick M. Rose Sr.," the newspaper reported. "Rose being tagged as a child sexual abuser was news to the city when he was arrested and charged last summer. But it wasn't news to the Boston Police Department where Rose served for two decades as a patrolman."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 11, 2021 12:00 AM