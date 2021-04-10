THE BLUE BRAND:

April 10, 2021
Israeli police beat up and kneel on the face of left-wing Jewish lawmaker (Ofer Cassif, 4/09/21, JTA)
Israeli police beat up a left-wing member of parliament and one officer knelt on his face, drawing outcry from across the political spectrum.Ofer Cassif, the only Jewish member of the Arab-Israeli Joint List party in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, was at a protest against evictions in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah Friday when he became involved in an altercation with police. The police shoved him to the ground and video from the protest shared on social media shows an officer placing his knee on Cassif's face.
