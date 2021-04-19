April 19, 2021
THE BLUE BRAND:
Louisville Officer Punches Black Protester Several Times in Arrest Seen on Video (SCOTT MCDONALD, 4/18/21, Raw Story)
Denorver "Dee" Garrett, a 29-year-old Black man who was protesting police brutality, is seen standing near a street corner with three Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers around him, and then more emerge as they try to handcuff him.Officers can be seen taking Garrett to the ground, and one officer punched Garrett in the head several times. Bystanders recording the incident can be heard pleading with police to stop hitting the man. The officer threw four punches at Garrett's head, breaking his glasses in the process.
That'll teach him to be black.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 19, 2021 12:00 AM