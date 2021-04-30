THANKS, LOCKDOWN!:

According to Fidelity Investments, the average balance in IRA accounts at the firm rose from $115,400 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $128,100 in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 11%. With dividends reinvested, the S&P 500 SPX, +0.68% gained nearly 18% during that time, but remember, most IRAs are invested in a mixture of stocks, bonds and cash and few are 100% in equities.





Last year, the number of Fidelity IRA accounts that received a contribution increased by 35% and the average contribution per account rose by 5%. That doesn't sound like much, but it suggests that many people who kept their jobs (about eight million jobs lost last year still haven't returned) decided to step up their retirement savings during the pandemic, along with buying Pelotons PTON, -4.19% and subscribing to Netflix NFLX, +0.49%, HBO Max T, +1.23% and Disney+ DIS, +1.06%.



