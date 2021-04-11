April 11, 2021
THANKS, JOE!:
Don't Look Now, But Over a Third of People in the US Have Gotten a Coronavirus Shot (Madison Pauley, 4/11/21, MoJo)
At this point, it's kind of hard to absorb good news about the pandemic. But here is some to brighten your weekend: More than one-third of all people in the United States have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine as of Friday, according to CDC data. That's not just one-third of eligible adults. It's one-third of everyone--kids included.
