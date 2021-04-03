THANKS, JOE!:

SHAUN TANDON, 4/03/21, Times of Israel)

The United States reaped the fruits Friday of its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 as it became the first nation to reach 100 million inoculated people, but Europe's rollout faced fresh impediments and South America tightened restrictions in the face of Brazil's soaring infections.





The US reported surging job growth and loosened travel curbs as it neared reaching half of its adult population with at least one dose, with President Joe Biden vowing to cover the vast majority within weeks.



