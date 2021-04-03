April 3, 2021
THANKS, JOE!:US reaches 100 million with vaccines as Europe faces fresh hurdles (SHAUN TANDON, 4/03/21, Times of Israel)
The United States reaped the fruits Friday of its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 as it became the first nation to reach 100 million inoculated people, but Europe's rollout faced fresh impediments and South America tightened restrictions in the face of Brazil's soaring infections.The US reported surging job growth and loosened travel curbs as it neared reaching half of its adult population with at least one dose, with President Joe Biden vowing to cover the vast majority within weeks.Led by a revival in the leisure and hospitality industries, the US economy created a mammoth 916,000 jobs in March, the Labor Department said.
Kamala is going to coast to re-election.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 3, 2021 12:00 AM