THANKS, COVID!:

Morning Consult economist John Leer's latest analysis found that one-third (33%) of American consumers with incomes between $50,000 and $100,000 have enough savings to cover at least six months' worth of living expenses. Additionally, the gap between high-income savers (those with salaries above $100,000) and middle-income savers narrowed to its lowest level since May 2020, when Morning Consult began tracking.



