THANKS, COVID!:

[A]s it turns out, the pandemic gave productivity growth a big boost last year -- at least as measured by output per hour. It was up 2.5 percent last year, the best performance since 2010. Why? As Moody Analytics economist Mark Zandi explains: "The pandemic crushed lower value-added industries such as brick-and-mortar retail and travel and lifted higher value-added online and technology businesses." Of course, there are probably also instances of companies using the cover of the pandemic to finally adopting labor-saving tech.





Zandi thinks there's more good news on the way that could give productivity growth a sustained boost:



