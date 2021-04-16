April 16, 2021
TEAM W/ILHAN:
Bush pushes immigration reform as GOP sidesteps a deal on it ( BEN LEONARD, 04/16/2021, Politico)
Former President George W. Bush lamented the polarization of immigration reform in a Washington Post op-ed published Friday, writing that "the issue has been exploited in ways that do little credit to either party.""Over the years, our instincts have always tended toward fairness and generosity. The reward has been generations of grateful, hard-working, self-reliant, patriotic Americans who came here by choice," Bush wrote. "If we trust those instincts in the current debate, then bipartisan reform is possible. And we will again see immigration for what it is: not a problem and source of discord, but a great and defining asset of the United States."
Omar leads letter calling on Biden to raise refugee cap (BRETT SAMUELS AND MORGAN CHALFANT - 04/16/21, The Hill)
A group of House Democrats, led by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) wrote to President Biden on Friday calling for him to formally raise the refugee cap to 62,500 after he has delayed the increase for weeks."Having fought for four years against the Trump Administration's full-scale assault on refugee resettlement in the United States, we were relieved to see you commit to increasing our refugee resettlement numbers so early in your Administration. But until the Emergency Presidential Determination is finalized, our refugee policy remains unacceptably draconian and discriminatory," Omar wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The Hill and also led by Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.).
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 16, 2021 12:03 PM