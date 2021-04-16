TEAM W/ILHAN:

Former President George W. Bush lamented the polarization of immigration reform in a Washington Post op-ed published Friday, writing that "the issue has been exploited in ways that do little credit to either party."





"Over the years, our instincts have always tended toward fairness and generosity. The reward has been generations of grateful, hard-working, self-reliant, patriotic Americans who came here by choice," Bush wrote. "If we trust those instincts in the current debate, then bipartisan reform is possible. And we will again see immigration for what it is: not a problem and source of discord, but a great and defining asset of the United States."