SUBSTANTIVELY PRO-LIFE:

President Biden is expected to nominate David Chipman, an advocate of greater gun control, to serve as the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a White House official confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.





Chipman served as an ATF special agent for 25 years and was named Special Agent in Charge of the bureau's Firearms Program.





Chipman also received an award from the Attorney General's office for his efforts aimed at preventing gun homicides in targeted U.S. cities, according to his bio as a member of the gun safety group started by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.