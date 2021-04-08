STAND WITH ILHAN:

"It's shameful and unacceptable for @POTUS to continue the construction of Trump's xenophobic and racist wall," she said in a tweet, before releasing a lengthy statement.





"We cannot and we must not fall victims to politics of fear and hatred that drives the far-right," she said in a statement.





"I am deeply disturbed by reports that the Administration is considering further construction of Trump's wall."





Omar went on to criticise the government leaving Trump era limitations that make it difficult for refugees to enter the country.





"Joe Biden ran on a promise to increase the refugee cap.





"When meeting with the Administration, I have repeatedly urged them to follow through on these promises, yet the Administration has yet to reverse the harsh limitations of refugee admissions set by the previous administration.





"Because of this, hundreds of refugees had their hopes dashed last month as we cancelled flights to the United States. Abandoning those who fled unthinkable atrocities does not align with the promises set by this administration."