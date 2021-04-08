SO MUCH FAILING!:

The vast majority of Americans back President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan, according to a new poll from Data for Progress and the pro-infrastructure group Invest in America.





But that has not stopped congressional Republicans and their corporate funders from attacking the infrastructure plan.





The April survey of likely voters found 73 percent support the $2.25 trillion investment plan, compared to just 21 percent who oppose it. Even among Republicans, 57 percent said they back Biden's proposal, while 38 percent oppose it.





The poll also found broad support for the main areas of investment included in the plan -- physical infrastructure (76 percent support), care economy (74 percent), American manufacturing (65 percent), clean energy (64 percent), and housing (61 percent).