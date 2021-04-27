SEXUALITY ISN'T GENDER:

Pseudoscience has become a serious problem. From Covid conspiracy theories to climate change denialists, the spread of scientific misinformation threatens our health and the health of our planet. Now there's a new pseudoscience as bogus as flat-earthism or creationism. But this time there's something different: those who you might expect to fight against pseudoscience are turning a blind-eye -- or in some cases spreading it. This is the phenomenon of sex denial: the rejection of one of the most basic facts of biology in the name of ideology.





I've spent much of my career fighting against pseudoscience. I worked with the legendary sceptic James Randi to debunk homeopathy; I've also battled climate denialists and anti-vaxxers. I know pseudoscience when I see it. Sex-denial is a classic of the genre, using all the same techniques to sow confusion and misinformation. Their target is the seemingly uncontroversial, indeed obvious, fact that humans can be female or male.





Here's what science says: there are only two human sexes. That's because there are only two types of gamete (the sex cells -- egg and sperm). Humans (like all mammals) can develop along one of two pathways: towards making eggs (female) and towards making sperm (male). If anyone ever finds a third sex it would be a discovery on a par with finding a new continent -- with a guaranteed Nobel prize. Until you see those headlines, you can rest assured there are exactly two sexes.





A small number of people have disorders or variations in their sex development (VSDs) meaning some aspect of their anatomy or genetic makeup may be atypical. But most people with VSDs are still clearly and unambiguously male or female. Indeed, most would consider it offensive to say that just because some part of your body is atypical that you are less of a male or less of a female. In a tiny subset it can be difficult to distinguish whether someone is male or female -- sometimes called intersex conditions -- but these likely account for less than 0.02 per cent of births. So, the overwhelming majority of people are unequivocally female or male, with their sex fixed from before they're born to the moment they die. None of this is remotely new or controversial (at least in science).