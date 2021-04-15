SETTLING THE ARGUMENT OVER UN RESOLUTION 3379

Seven months after being asked to kick out a group over allegations of racism, the board of directors of Boston's leading Jewish coalition has come to a conclusion: Yes, the US group's president "elevated white supremacist voices" -- but it shouldn't be ejected.





That's the recommendation of an internal report issued last month by the leadership of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Boston, which includes dozens of local groups and community members representing virtually every local Jewish constituency.





In September, the JCRC tasked a committee with evaluating the Zionist Organization of America, whose national leader, prominent right-wing activist Morton Klein, was accused of "vicious attacks" on social media against "minorities, people of color, Palestinians, and fellow Jews."



