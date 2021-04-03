April 3, 2021
SEEN ONE NATIONALIST YOU'VE SEEN THEM ALL:
Suspect in US Capitol attack was follower of Farrakhan, raged against government (Times of Israel, 4/02/21)
The suspect in Friday's deadly ramming attack on the US Capitol was a follower of the Black nationalist Nation of Islam movement led by the anti-Semitic minister Louis Farrakhan, according to US media reports. [...]The Nation of Islam posts discussed the decline of the US, including a Farrakhan speech Green shared on March 17 called "The Divine Destruction of America." On the same day, he posted a photo showing he had made a donation to a Virginia chapter of the Nation of Islam. Green also posted on social media about the "end times" and anti-Christ.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 3, 2021 12:00 AM