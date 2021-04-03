April 3, 2021
SEEN ONE NATIONALIST YOU'VE SEEN THEM ALL:
Tom Cotton calls out MLB for punishing Georgia over voting law while partnering with communist China (Andrew Mark Miller, April 02, 2021, Washington Examiner)
"Hey @MLB, how many days of early voting are allowed in China?" the Arkansas Republican tweeted after MLB released a statement slamming the Georgia law and suggesting it would restrict voting access and that it didn't align with the "values" of the league.
Comparing the GOP to the PRC goes well with Donald's support for Uighur genocide and putting down Hon King "riots."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 3, 2021 12:00 AM