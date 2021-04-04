SEEN ONE nATIONALIST, SEEN THEM ALL:

California GOP Reps. Young Kim and Michelle Steel, both of Korean descent, have pulled their endorsements of Sery Kim, a candidate in the race to replace Ron Wright in Texas' 6th Congressional District.





Kim, a Korean immigrant who worked in former President Donald Trump's administration, confirmed Friday that she had lost the backing of the trailblazing Korean members of the U.S. House.





During an Arlington forum Wednesday, Kim had criticized Chinese immigrants.





"I don't want them here at all," she said. "They steal our intellectual property, they give us coronavirus, they don't hold themselves accountable."





She added: "Quite frankly, I can say that because I'm Korean."