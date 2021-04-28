ROLL BACK? WE OWE THEM MORE THAN THAT:





The Biden administration is considering a near wholesale rollback of some of the most stringent Trump-era sanctions imposed on Iran in a bid to get the Islamic Republic to return to compliance with a landmark 2015 nuclear accord, according to current and former US officials and others familiar with the matter.





Given that it was Donald who violated the agreement, they should hold out for more than the status quo ante. Most Favored Nation status seems fair.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 28, 2021 6:38 PM

