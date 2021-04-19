RACISM IS BAD FOR BUSINESS:

"The National Chamber of Commerce effectively endorsed Nancy Pelosi for speaker in 2020," a senior House GOP aide said.





The Chamber has hardly abandoned the GOP. Just a few months ago, the organization released a TV ad with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce praising Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as the two were fighting to win runoff elections and maintain GOP control of the Senate.





But the general sense of alienation reflects the widening gulf between the business community and other parts of the Republican Party's coalition.





In addition to the reaction in corporate America to Georgia's new election law, which saw executives from hundreds of major companies sign a letter denouncing the legislation and several threaten to move business out of the state, there's been skepticism about big tech firms, criticism of the business community's support for more expansive immigration laws -- and a sense that major corporations have "gone woke" on political issues that have become articles of faith among Republicans.





Republican lawmakers have taken notice and staked out positions contrary to the broader business community's goals. This year, Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Mitt Romney of Utah proposed raising the minimum wage, along with mandating that employers enroll in E-Verify to ensure that their workers are legally working. Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Marco Rubio of Florida and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee introduced a bill to remove the antitrust exemption for Major League Baseball. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has attacked Democratic candidates who've accepted corporate PAC money. And last month, Rubio endorsed a push by Amazon workers in Alabama to unionize, citing the online retailer's supposed "war against working-class values."