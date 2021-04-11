The wife of a Palestinian man shot dead by soldiers during what the IDF said was an attempted car-ramming has insisted she and her husband did not accelerate toward troops at a roadblock, and two eyewitnesses have backed up her claim that no soldiers were in front of their car when the shooting started, Haaretz reported Sunday. [...]





Sumaya Mansour told Haaretz that the couple had gone to a clinic in the town of Bir Nabala as she did not feel well. On their way back home, as they drew close to the village of Al Jib, they encountered the roadblock. She said the checkpoint consisted of some military vehicles parked on a traffic island in the middle of the road.





As they approached, the soldiers flashed the lights of one of the vehicles, apparently a jeep, at the approaching car, indicating that they should stop. Sumaya said they stopped the car and turned off the engine, as requested to do by the soldiers.





An eyewitness, who lives in the area and who, according to the report, has no prior acquaintance with the Mansours, told Haaretz that there were several military vehicles in the area and that some of the soldiers were arguing loudly with the driver of the jeep.





After questioning the couple about their movements the soldiers told them to continue on their way, Mansour said. They started the car and drove off, passing the jeep and the soldiers on the right, the correct side of the road for their direction of travel.





They had not traveled more than a few meters before the soldiers opened fire at the rear of the car, the witness said.