PITY THE POOR PETROPHILES:

German utility company Uniper has dropped plans for an import terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the German port of Wilhelmshaven and now plans to build a green hydrogen hub at the site.





"A market test to show binding interest proved that there is currently not enough interest in the LNG sector in terms of booking large, long-term capacities for LNG regasification in Germany," the company said in a press release.





It is now working on a feasibility study for a hydrogen hub, including an import terminal for green ammonia and a 410 megawatt electrolysis plant.





In total, the Wilhelmshaven hub "would be capable of supplying around 295,000 metric tons or 10 percent of the demand expected for the whole of Germany in 2030," the company said.