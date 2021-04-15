PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:

The CDC may have mishandled the J & J vaccine issue and Michigan may be on the verge of yet another lockdown, but when it comes to managing the coronavirus pandemic, New Hampshire is America's number one.





A new study from the data analysts at Wallethub ranks the Granite State as the state getting the best results taking on COVID-19. The study uses five metrics to compare the 50 states and Washington, DC: Vaccination rate, hospitalization rate, positive test rate, transmission rate and death rate.





"New Hampshire is currently the safest state during COVID," data analyst Jill Gonzalez told NHJournal. "The state has the highest vaccination rate in the country -- over 65%, and one of the lowest death rates nationwide registered during the week of April 8."