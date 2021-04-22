April 22, 2021
OUR SALAFI:
Syracuse 'Proud Boy' arrested by FBI for involvement in Capitol riots (CNYCentral, April 21st 2021)
"According to the indictment, Mr. Greene and his co-conspirators intended to stop, delay, or hinder Congress's certification of the Electoral College vote, 'by force if necessary,'" said Special Agent in Charge Thomas Relford from FBI Albany. "His actions were deliberate, dangerous and illegal. Now he must face the consequences."
