ONCE YOU'RE FREED FROM PARTISANSHIP YOU CAN SPEAK TRUTH:

Meghan McCain tried her best to tee up John Boehner for an attack on President Joe Biden on Monday. The former Republican House Speaker refused to take the bait.





"I'm worried we're headed towards the most divided time in our nation," McCain told Boehner, who was on The View to promote his spicy new memoir On the House. "President Biden has promised to usher in a new era of bipartisanship. So far he's issued more than 50 executive orders and chosen to go it alone on issues like the stimulus. You said that President Obama never made reaching across the aisle a priority, is Biden continuing the tradition?"





Instead of playing into that narrative, Boehner immediately shut her down, saying, "Well, listen, Joe Biden's a good guy." He called Biden a "traditional Democrat" who is just trying to "hold his party together" amidst a "skirmish" between progressive and moderate factions.





"He's got a very difficult job in his party these days, he's got a very difficult job as it is being president," Boehner added. "But I'm hopeful that here in the coming weeks we'll see President Biden reaching out. I worked with him for 30 years. I know this guy inside and out. There isn't a thing in the world that Joe Biden and I couldn't work out together. It wouldn't be everything I wanted. It certainly wouldn't be everything he wanted. But we could have found enough common ground to do some good things on behalf of the American people."