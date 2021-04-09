April 9, 2021
ONCE YOU WON'T SUPPLY SWEATSHOPS YOU'RE DEAD TO US:
China's factories automate as worker shortage looms (Evelyn Cheng, 4/09/21, CNBC)
Factories in China are turning to technology to tackle a pending labor shortage.Per official figures, the country's working age population has shrunk by more than 5 million people in the last decade as births have dropped - despite a rollback of the controversial one-child policy.And for the factories that have driven much of modern China's growth, workers are already in short supply, pushing wages up. That's forcing companies to relocate or increase automation, especially as the labor shortage looks like it will only get worse.
