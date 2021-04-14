OF COURSE, THE MAIN BARRIER IS AGE:





[D]ata shows clear disparities in vaccination rates between Hispanics and other racial and ethnic groups, both in Nevada and nationwide.





As of April 7, just 15 percent of Hispanics in Nevada have received one dose of the vaccine as compared to 29 percent of non-Hispanic white people, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) analysis of data from 41 states that track the race and ethnicity of people being vaccinated. Nationally, it's 16 percent of Hispanics compared to 29 percent of white people.





"Those are disparities that we've seen since we began tracking the data and they're persisting over time," Samantha Artiga, vice president and director of the racial equity and health policy program at KFF, said.





So what's driving the disparity? The answer, experts say, is twofold: initial vaccine hesitancy and a lack of access.