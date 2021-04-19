NOW WITH MEAT:

With the environment central to their program, the Greens represent the current zeitgeist. Its leaders argue that correct economic policies can produce a Germany that is digital, modern and carbon neutral, no longer so dependent on old-fashioned industrial production, however sophisticated.





They oppose Nord Stream 2, the Russian natural-gas pipeline to Germany that circumvents Ukraine and Poland. They also oppose the European Union's investment deal with China. They are committed to European cooperation, democracy promotion, the defense of human rights, Germany's membership in NATO and its strong alliance with the United States.





While the Greens consider NATO's goal of military spending of 2 percent of gross domestic product to be arbitrary, the party favors more spending to ensure that the woefully weak German military is able to meet its NATO responsibilities.





Even Mr. Röttgen, the Christian Democrat who is chairman of the Bundestag foreign policy committee, said that "however embarrassing for me, the Greens have the clearest stance of all the parties on China and Russia."





They would make "a much more realistic and preferable partner for us on foreign policy," he said.





Wolfgang Streeck, a leftist German economist, once famously called the Greens "the vegetarian section of the Christian Democrats," noted Hans Kundnani of Chatham House, a research organization based in London. In the way the party criticizes Russia and China on the grounds of democracy and human rights, Mr. Kundnani said, it is similar to American neoconservatives.





"The German Greens are now a pragmatist centrist party," said Ulrich Speck of the German Marshall Fund in Berlin. "They want to be part of the government and play a big role, with a focus on greening the economy. They think there are enough in business who understand that this is the future."



