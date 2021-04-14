NEVERMIND THEIR CONSCIENCES...:

Here is the full text of the statement, which ran in the New York Times and other publications.





"We stand for democracy.





A government of the people, by the people.





A beautifully American ideal, but a reality denied to many for much of this nation's history.





As Americans, we know that in our democracy we should not expect to agree on everything.





However, regardless of our political affiliations, we believe the very foundation of our electoral process rests upon the ability of each of us to cast our ballots for the candidates of our choice.





For American democracy to work for any of us, we must ensure the right to vote for all of us.





We all should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and to oppose any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot.





Voting is the lifeblood of our democracy and we call upon all Americans to join us in taking a nonpartisan stand for this most basic and fundamental right of all Americans."





The Times said the statement was led by former Amex AXP, 1.18% Chief Executive Ken Chenault and Ken Frazier, CEO of Merck MRK, -0.29%. The two men coordinated a letter last month that was signed by 72 Black executives and made a similar point, noted the Washington Post.



