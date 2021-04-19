NEVERMIND THE RULINGS...:

For decades, a special court--the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, or "FISC"--has issued secret legal opinions authorizing the U.S. government to conduct sweeping programs of electronic surveillance. These opinions have had a profound impact on Americans' rights to privacy, free expression, and free association. But many of them are entirely hidden from public view.





Secret law undermines democracy and the legitimacy of the judicial system--especially when the law being withheld from the public affects the rights of millions of people. So today, the ACLU is asking the Supreme Court to order the FISC to publish its secret opinions, redacted only as necessary to prevent genuine harm to national security. The petition--filed by ACLU lawyers, former Solicitor General Ted Olson, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, and the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic at Yale University--argues that the First Amendment gives the public a presumptive right of access to significant judicial opinions, including those of the FISC.